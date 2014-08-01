MUMBAI Aug 1 India's NSE index fell over 1.5 percent on Friday, marking its biggest single-day fall in nearly 3-1/2 weeks as blue-chips such as Reliance Industries slumped tracking weak global markets ahead of U.S. jobs data later in the session.

Caution ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Tuesday and foreign investor sales on Thursday also weighed.

Reliance Industries provisionally fell 3 percent while Housing Development Finance Corp ended down 2.9 percent.

The broader NSE index provisionally lost 1.53 percent, marking its biggest single-day fall since July 8, and a weekly decline of 2.4 percent, its first in three. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)