MUMBAI Aug 11 India's NSE index rose nearly 1 percent on Monday to snap a three-day losing streak after auto stocks such as Mahindra and Mahindra surged on earnings optimism, while strength in global shares on easing tensions in Ukraine also helped.

Mahindra and Mahindra provisionally rose 6.2 percent after its April-June earnings beat estimates on Friday, while Tata Motors ended 3.3 percent higher, ahead of its earnings later in the day.

The broader NSE index provisionally rose 0.76 percent to close above its technically important 50-day moving average at 7,616.74.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)