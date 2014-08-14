MUMBAI Aug 14 India's NSE index rose for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday to its highest close in nearly two-and-a-half weeks as blue-chips such as ICICI Bank rose, tracking higher Asian stocks on hopes soft economic data globally would lead to continued policy stimulus.

ICICI Bank Ltd provisionally rose 1.8 percent while Larsen & Toubro Ltd ended higher 2.1 percent.

The broader NSE index provisionally gained 0.6 percent, also marking a weekly gain of 2.86 percent, its first in three. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)