A Jet Airways passenger plane prepares to land past a new air traffic control tower under construction at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

MUMBAI Shares in Jet Airways (India) Ltd(JET.NS), part-owned by Abu Dhabi's Etihad, are trading 8.7 percent lower on Wednesday after the carrier posted a record quarterly loss partly as a result of higher jet fuel expenses and a one-time charge on a unit.

Jet, the No. 2 Indian carrier by domestic market share, said on Tuesday that standalone net loss was 21.54 billion rupees ($366.5 million) for its fiscal fourth-quarter to end-March, compared with a loss of 4.96 billion rupees a year earlier.

