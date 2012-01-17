MUMBAI, Jan 17 Indian shares are expected
to open flat on Tuesday, as investors digest mixed economic news
from across the world and look to results from Tata Consultancy
Services Ltd to gauge expectations for the results
season.
TCS, the leader of India's $76 billion IT services industry,
is expected to report a 23 percent rise in quarterly profit
mainly due to a fall in the rupee.
Any outlook guidance will be closely watched after rival
Infosys Ltd last week cut its revenue growth outlook
for the fiscal year ending in March due to the euro zone debt
crisis.
State-run oil and gas firms GAIL (India) and Oil
India could rise after both firms said they were in
talks to buy energy assets from international companies.
India's headline inflation slowed in December to a two-year
low as food price pressure eased dramatically, government data
showed on Monday, but the central bank is expected to leave
interest rates on hold next week.
Asian shares inched up on Tuesday as investors focused on
economic data from China that showed GDP growth in the previous
quarter hit a 2 and a half year low, but beat forecasts.
At 0300 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific
shares outside Japan was up 1.38 percent, while
Tokyo's Nikkei was up 0.6 percent.
The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore was
little changed.
The main BSE index recovered from early losses to
close up 0.2 percent on Monday, rallying on the inflation data
to buck the negative news of sovereign rating downgrades in
Europe.
STOCKS TO WATCH
* State Bank of India may rise after a TV channel
reported that the leading lender has received the finance
ministry's approval for capital infusion of 60 billion to 80
billion rupees ($1.2 billion-$1.6 billion).
* Tata Motors could gain after the truck and car
maker said its global vehicle sales rose an annual 27 percent in
December, driven by strong demand for its passenger cars and
luxury Jaguar Land Rover vehicles.
* ING Vysya Bank may rise after the private sector
lender posted a 44 percent rise in quarterly net profit.
* Reliance Industrial Infrastructure is likely to
rise after the company posted a 22.5 percent rise in December
quarter net profit.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Euro extends gains vs dollar after China GDP data
* Oil prices gain after Iran warning
* Shares steady as China data eyed; Europe worries weigh
* Wall St slips on reports of euro-zone downgrades
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Reporting by Henry Foy and Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)
