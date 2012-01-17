* Maruti, Tata Motors, Mahindra drive rise
* China GDP data and India inflation boost sentiment
* TCS flat ahead of results
(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, Jan 17 Indian shares rose 1.3
percent on Tuesday, led by banks and automakers, as investors
cheered positive domestic inflation trends and above-forecast
GDP growth in China provided a welcome break from the euro
zone's continuing woes.
Markets continued a rally from Monday afternoon after
inflation hit a two-year low, with shares in State Bank of India
, the country's largest lender, and top carmaker Maruti
Suzuki up 2.2 percent and 4.3 percent respectively.
"Softer inflation has raised expectations that we could see
inflation continue to come down and the central bank could ease
its rates," said Deven Choksey, chief executive officer and
managing director of K R Choksey Shares & Securities.
"Then China's GDP data suggests the global slowdown is not
as bad as feared. There are a lots of positives for the market."
India's headline inflation slowed in December to 7.47
percent as food price pressure eased dramatically, government
data showed on Monday, but the central bank is expected to leave
interest rates on hold next week.
Carmakers, which have been hit particularly hard by
anti-inflationary tightening from the Reserve Bank of India,
rose with the sector index up 2.1 percent at 10:25
a.m. (0455 GMT).
Tata Motors raced as much as 3.6 percent after the
company said global sales rose 27 percent in December, while
shares in Mahindra & Mahindra were up as much as 2.1
percent.
The main 30-share BSE index was up 1.33 percent at
16,404.74 points, with all but one of its components advancing.
Shares in India mirrored gains across Asia, as bourses
advanced on slightly better-than-expected Chinese economic
growth data that soothed investor worries the euro zone debt
crisis was slowing global activity.
China, a key trading partner with India, said gross domestic
product grew at its weakest in 2-1/2 years in the fourth
quarter, slowing to an annual rate of 8.9, but beating
expectations for an 8.7 percent rise.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd was flat after
falling negative in early trade ahead of the company's December
quarter results.
The top Indian software services provider is expected to
post a 23 percent rise in net profit on a weaker rupee, but will
be watched for any cut in outlook guidance after industry
bellwether Infosys cut its revenue outlook last week.
Smaller rival HCL Technologies Ltd rose more than
4 percent after the software services company said its net
profit for the quarter to end-December rose 43 percent.
Energy conglomerate Reliance Industries, so often
the bellwether of the market, was up 2.2 percent as investors
returned to the stock to erase its fall on Monday.
India's 50-share NSE index was up 1.39 percent at
4,941.85. In the broader market, gainers outpaced losers by a
ratio of around 5 to 1 on total volume of about 182 million
shares.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* ING Vysya Bank rose as much as 3.8 percent after
the private sector lender posted a 44 percent rise in quarterly
net profit.
* Reliance Industrial Infrastructure rallied as
much as 4.5 percent after the company posted a 22.5 percent rise
in December quarter net profit.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Euro up on firmer than expected China GDP
* Brent crude up, near $112 on China demand
* Shares, euro up on China; Europe worry persists
* Wall St slips on reports of euro-zone downgrades
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
