* Mood upbeat on Asian rally - traders * Bharti drops after tax demand * DLF gains on reports of talks to sell assets (Updates to mid-morning) MUMBAI, Jan 19 Indian shares joined a rally across Asia on Thursday as moves by the International Monetary Fund to help countries deal with the fallout of the euro zone debt crisis bolstered investor confidence. Lenders such as ICICI Bank and Housing Development Finance Corp, energy major Reliance Industries and engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro were among the gainers. The 30-share BSE index was up 0.92 percent at 16,602.72, by 10:55 a.m. (0525 GMT), after rising more than 1 percent in early trade. Twenty-two of its components rose. "The negative mood has changed and people have become optimistic," said Alex Mathews, head of research at Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services. "The short-term sentiment is positive, but sustainability of the trend is a question." He said the central bank's policy meeting next Tuesday, followed by the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts, would set the direction for the market. The Reserve Bank of India will not cut interest rates at the review, economists polled by Reuters showed, but nearly unanimously expected the central bank to do so by the end of June. The BSE index, which slumped almost a quarter in 2011 as a slew of rate increases to fight inflation crimped spending and hit corporate earnings, has risen more than 7 percent since the new year began. ICICI rose 2.6 percent, HDFC gained 1.8 percent, Reliance was up 1.6 and Larsen & Toubro firmed 0.9 percent. HDFC Bank, which reports quarterly earnings later on Thursday, was up 0.8 percent. Bharti Airtel, the country's top mobile phone carrier, bucked the trend and fell after a 10.67 billion rupee ($210 million) tax demand by the government. The New Delhi-based company, which operates telecoms services in 19 countries across Asia and Africa, said it would challenge in court the tax demand over payments to international telecoms operators. The stock, which dropped as much as 2.7 percent in early trade, pared the losses and was down 1 percent. DLF rallied 3.1 percent after the Economic Times reported that the developer is in talks to sell 18 billion rupees ($357 million) worth of non-core assets in the fiscal year that begins in April. The company is close to finalising a joint venture agreement with an unnamed Japanese company for its convention centre project in New Delhi in a deal worth 8 billion rupees, an unnamed senior DLF executive was quoted as saying. Debt-laden Kingfisher Airlines rose more than 4 percent after a report in the Economic Times said SC Lowy Financial, a Hong Kong-based distressed debt company, was in talks to invest around $280 million in the carrier. The 50-share NSE index was up 0.97 percent at 5,003.90. In the broader market, 939 gainers were ahead of 360 losers on total volume of about 203 million shares. Asian shares rose to a two-month high and the euro firmed on Thursday after news that the International Monetary Fund was seeking to boost its resources to tackle the euro zone debt crisis helped ease worries about Europe's funding difficulties. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.78 percent and Japan's Nikkei was up 1.11 percent. The IMF is seeking to more than double its war chest by raising $600 billion in new resources to help countries deal with the fallout of the euro zone debt crisis, but the United States and other countries are balking, saying Europe must put up more of its own money. STOCKS ON THE MOVE * Maruti Suzuki India, the country's biggest carmaker, rose 2.35 percent after Italy's Fiat said it would supply 100,000 more small diesel engines to Maruti in addition to those already licensed, amid strong demand in the Indian car market. * Cable operator Den Networks rose by its limit of 10 percent after the Economic Times reported a unit of Reliance Industries has brought a 1.1 percent stake in the company. 