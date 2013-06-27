MUMBAI, June 27 Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Thursday to their highest in a week as energy firms such as Reliance Industries rose on expectations that the government would announce an increase in domestic prices of gas.

Broader sentiment was supported by data showing the 2012/13 current account deficit was lower than expected.

Reliance Industries Ltd provisionally rose 3.2 percent, while Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd ended up 4.2 percent.

The BSE index provisionally gained 1.7 percent, its highest gain since June 19.

The 50-share NSE index ended up 1.61 percent, posting its biggest daily percentage gain since June 14. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)