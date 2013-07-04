MUMBAI, July 4 Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Thursday, recovering from two sessions of falls, as ITC surged following reports about a price hike for one of its cigarette brands, while blue chips such as Tata Motors recovered from previous declines.

ITC Ltd provisionally rose 3.9 percent, while Tata Motors Ltd rose 3.1 percent.

The BSE index provisionally gained 1.25 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 1.14 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)