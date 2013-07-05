(Corrects date in dateline)
MUMBAI, July 5 Indian shares rose for a second
consecutive session on Friday as ITC gained after raising prices
for one of its cigarette brands, while Hindustan Unilever
advanced to a record high after parent company Unilever
increased its stake in the Indian unit.
ITC Ltd provisionally rose 1.2 percent, while
Hindustan Unilever Ltd ended up 1.3 percent after
earlier hitting its all-time high of 632 rupees.
The BSE index provisionally gained 0.38 percent,
while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.53 percent. Both
indexes closed above their respective 200 day moving averages
for a second day.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)