MUMBAI, July 5 Indian shares rose for a second consecutive session on Friday as ITC gained after raising prices for one of its cigarette brands, while Hindustan Unilever advanced to a record high after parent company Unilever increased its stake in the Indian unit.

ITC Ltd provisionally rose 1.2 percent, while Hindustan Unilever Ltd ended up 1.3 percent after earlier hitting its all-time high of 632 rupees.

The BSE index provisionally gained 0.38 percent, while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.53 percent. Both indexes closed above their respective 200 day moving averages for a second day. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)