MUMBAI, Sept 10 Indian shares jumped nearly 4 percent on Tuesday, their biggest single-day gain since May 2009, led by blue chips, as receding fears of a U.S.-led military strike on Syria and a sturdier rupee sparked hopes about foreign investor flows.

The broader NSE index provisionally rose 3.8 percent, posting its highest close since July 25. The benchmark BSE index gained 3.7 percent to its highest close since July 24.

Shares posted their fourth consecutive session of gains after foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought nearly 20 billion rupees ($306.26 million) worth of Indian cash shares in the previous three sessions.

Among blue chip shares, Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd provisionally rose 6.1 percent, while ITC Ltd gained 6.3 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)