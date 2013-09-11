BRIEF-Scintilla Commercial & Credit appoints Prabhat Kumar Marda as CFO
* Says approved appointment of Prabhat Kumar Marda as chief financial officer
MUMBAI, Sept 11 India's main NSE index edged higher, posting a fifth consecutive session of gains, as continued foreign investor buying lifted some recently under-performing blue chips such as State Bank of India, though others were hit by profit-taking.
State Bank of India Ltd rose 3.3 percent, while Tata Motors Ltd provisionally fell 2.4 percent as a near-10 percent rise on Tuesday was seen as overdone.
The broader NSE index provisionally gained 0.28 percent, posting its strongest close since July 24, although the benchmark BSE index fell 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
* Says approved appointment of Prabhat Kumar Marda as chief financial officer
* Says compared to last financial year's turnover, turnover has increased by approximately 20% during FY 2016-17
** Property developer says sales volumes and values up by 18 pct and 35 pct respectively on qtr-to-qtr basis as part of Q4 operational update on Tues