MUMBAI, Sept 11 India's main NSE index edged higher, posting a fifth consecutive session of gains, as continued foreign investor buying lifted some recently under-performing blue chips such as State Bank of India, though others were hit by profit-taking.

State Bank of India Ltd rose 3.3 percent, while Tata Motors Ltd provisionally fell 2.4 percent as a near-10 percent rise on Tuesday was seen as overdone.

The broader NSE index provisionally gained 0.28 percent, posting its strongest close since July 24, although the benchmark BSE index fell 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)