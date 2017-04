MUMBAI, September 12 Indian shares fell more than 1 percent on Thursday to snap a five-day winning streak as lenders such as HDFC Bank dropped on profit-taking, while sentiment also waned as the rupee reversed part of its recent gains.

Shares in HDFC Bank Ltd fell 1.9 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd ended 1.7 percent lower.

The broader NSE index fell 1.1 percent, while the benchmark BSE index slumped 1.1 percent, retreating from their highest levels in nearly 1-1/2 months hit in the previous session. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)