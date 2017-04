(Corrects paragraph 3 to say wholesale price, not whole price)

MUMBAI, Sept 13 Indian shares fell for a second day on Friday as blue chip shares including ITC declined after the prime minister's economic panel said it would be a challenge for the government to meet its fiscal deficit target in the current year.

ITC Ltd fell 1.9 percent while ICICI Bank Ltd ended 1.7 percent lower.

Also, traders lightened positions ahead of the wholesale price inflation data on Monday and the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on stimulus tapering, as well as RBI policy review later next week.

The benchmark BSE index fell 0.25 percent while the broader NSE index ended almost flat. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)