MUMBAI, Sept 16 India's NSE index fell for a third day on Monday as Ranbaxy recorded its biggest single-day fall after an import alert ban from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, while faster-than-expected rise in August inflation also weighed.

Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd provisionally slumped 30 percent to mark its lowest close in nearly one month, while IT shares including Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell 3 percent as the rupee rose over 1 percent to the dollar.

The broader NSE index fell 0.07 percent while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.05 percent higher. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)