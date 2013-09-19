MUMBAI, Sept 19 India's NSE index surges 2.45 percent in pre-open trading after the U.S. Federal Reserve stunned markets and decided not to taper its asset-buying programme.

The Fed said it would await evidence of stronger economic growth before adjusting the pace of its purchases, and in a press conference, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said market expectations cannot dictate policy actions.

The NSE bank index surged 5.14 percent in pre-open trading on hopes that the RBI may ease some of emergency cash tightening steps it had initiated in mid-July. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)