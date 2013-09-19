MUMBAI, Sept 19 India's NSE index rose as much as 4.1 percent, marking its highest level in nearly three months, led by gains in bank shares after the U.S. Federal Reserve stunned markets by deciding not to taper its asset-buying programme.

The NSE bank index gained 7.2 percent on hopes that the Reserve Bank of India, in its policy review on Friday, would ease some of emergency cash tightening steps it had initiated in mid-July.

Among large-cap banks, ICICI Bank Ltd rose 6.5 percent, HDFC Bank Ltd was up 5.7 percent while the midcap Yes Bank Ltd surged 23.2 percent.

The broader NSE index marked its highest level since May 22, 2013, while the benchmark BSE index rose as much as 3.9 percent, marking its highest level since Nov. 11, 2010. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)