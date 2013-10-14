MUMBAI Oct 14 Indian shares rose on Monday, marking their highest close in nearly one month, as technology shares continued to make record highs after Infosys cheered the sector on Friday by raising the lower end of its fiscal 2014 revenue outlook.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd provisionally rose 4.6 percent after earlier marking its all-time high of 2,225 rupees while Infosys Ltd ended 1.1 percent higher, its highest close since January 2011.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 0.46 percent, while broader NSE index ended up 0.27 percent, both marking their highest close since Sept. 19, rising for a fifth consecutive day. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)