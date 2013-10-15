MUMBAI Oct 15 India's benchmark index fell on Tuesday, retreating from a nearly three-year high hit earlier in the session, as blue chips declined ahead of the Oct. 17 deadline to lift the U.S. debt ceiling.

Lenders also led decliners after data showing accelerating inflation sparked concerns the central bank would raise interest rates this month.

HDFC Bank Ltd provisionally fell 2.9 percent after posting slowest quarterly profit growth in a decade, while ICICI Bank Ltd ended 2.4 percent lower.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.43 percent after earlier hitting its highest intraday level since November 2010, while broader NSE index ended down 0.54 percent, snapping its five day winning streak.

Indian markets are closed on Wednesday for a public holiday. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)