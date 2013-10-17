MUMBAI Oct 17 Indian shares fell on Thursday for a second consecutive session, as software services exporters such as Tata Consultancy Services slumped despite posting quarterly earnings that beat estimates as investors booked profits after recent strong gains.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell 5.3 percent, while HCL Technologies Ltd slumped 7.1 percent after making their respective all-time highs on Tuesday.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally dropped 0.67 percent, marking a second day of falls after hitting on Friday its highest intraday level since November 2010. The broader NSE index ended down 0.82 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)