MUMBAI Oct 17 Indian shares fell on Thursday
for a second consecutive session, as software services exporters
such as Tata Consultancy Services slumped despite posting
quarterly earnings that beat estimates as investors booked
profits after recent strong gains.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell 5.3 percent,
while HCL Technologies Ltd slumped 7.1 percent after
making their respective all-time highs on Tuesday.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally dropped 0.67
percent, marking a second day of falls after hitting on Friday
its highest intraday level since November 2010. The broader NSE
index ended down 0.82 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)