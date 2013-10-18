MUMBAI Oct 18 Indian shares rallied on Friday, marking their highest close in nearly three years as banks rose on value-buying while blue chips gained as foreign investors extended their buying streak to a tenth consecutive session.

Reliance Industries Ltd provisionally rose 2.6 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd jumped 4.7 percent.

The BSE benchmark index provisionally rose 2.2 percent and the broader NSE index ended 2.37 percent higher, marking their highest close since November 2010.

Foreign institutional investors bought 11.09 billion rupees ($181 million) worth of Indian shares on Thursday, a tenth consecutive session of purchases that bought their total to 78.47 billion rupees ($1.28 billion). (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)