MUMBAI Oct 21 Indian shares rose on Monday to their highest in nearly three years as Larsen & Toubro surged after maintaining its revenue guidance for this fiscal year, while sentiment was also boosted after foreign investors were net buyers for an eleventh consecutive session.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T) shares provisionally surged 6.1 percent. L&T maintained its revenue growth forecast of 15 percent for the current fiscal year to March after reporting on Friday a 7 percent annual rise in recurring net profit for the three months to Sept. 30.

The BSE benchmark index provisionally rose 0.05 percent and the broader NSE index provisionally gained 0.25 percent, marking their highest close since November 2010 for both. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)