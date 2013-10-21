MUMBAI Oct 21 Indian shares rose on Monday to
their highest in nearly three years as Larsen & Toubro surged
after maintaining its revenue guidance for this fiscal year,
while sentiment was also boosted after foreign investors were
net buyers for an eleventh consecutive session.
Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T) shares provisionally
surged 6.1 percent. L&T maintained its revenue growth forecast
of 15 percent for the current fiscal year to March after
reporting on Friday a 7 percent annual rise in recurring net
profit for the three months to Sept. 30.
The BSE benchmark index provisionally rose 0.05
percent and the broader NSE index provisionally gained
0.25 percent, marking their highest close since November 2010
for both.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)