MUMBAI Oct 22 Indian shares edged lower on Tuesday, although remaining within their highest levels in nearly three years, as Hero MotoCorp fell a day ahead of its quarterly earnings, while caution prevailed ahead of a key U.S. monthly jobs report.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd provisionally fell 1.4 percent a day ahead of its quarterly earnings.

The BSE benchmark index provisionally fell 0.11 percent and the broader NSE index ended 0.03 percent lower.

Also, Reliance Industries Ltd provisionally fell 1 percent on profit-taking after rising more than 5 percent in the last three consecutive sessions until Monday. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)