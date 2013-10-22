BRIEF-Singapore Exchange and Tullett Prebon launch LNG spot index for Dubai, Kuwait and India region
* Sgx And Tullett Prebon Launch Lng Spot Index For Dubai, Kuwait And India Region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Oct 22 Indian shares edged lower on Tuesday, although remaining within their highest levels in nearly three years, as Hero MotoCorp fell a day ahead of its quarterly earnings, while caution prevailed ahead of a key U.S. monthly jobs report.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd provisionally fell 1.4 percent a day ahead of its quarterly earnings.
The BSE benchmark index provisionally fell 0.11 percent and the broader NSE index ended 0.03 percent lower.
Also, Reliance Industries Ltd provisionally fell 1 percent on profit-taking after rising more than 5 percent in the last three consecutive sessions until Monday. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Shell India unit head says aims to double Hazira LNG plant capacity to 10 mln t/ year Further company coverage:
March 31 India's broader NSE index ended steady on Friday as investors booked profits, but posted its third consecutive monthly gain as well as the best quarter in almost three years.