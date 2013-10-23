MUMBAI Oct 23 Indian shares dropped nearly 1 percent on Wednesday, easing for a second consecutive session, as blue chips such as Tata Motors and software services exporters fell on profit-taking after indexes this week hit their highest in nearly three years.

Wipro Ltd provisionally fell 4.6 percent after the company's July-September revenue in dollar terms lagged peers, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd ended 1.7 percent lower.

Among other blue chip shares, Tata Motors Ltd fell 1.6 percent on profit-taking after making its record high of 393.30 rupees last week.

The BSE benchmark index provisionally fell 0.65 percent and the broader NSE index ended 0.54 percent lower. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)