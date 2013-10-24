MUMBAI Oct 24 India's benchmark BSE index retreated on Thursday from a near three-year high of above 21,000 on profit-taking, marking its third consecutive day of falls, with IT stocks including Tata Consultancy Services taking the brunt of the selling.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd provisionally fell 2.6 percent, while Wipro Ltd lost 4.6 percent.

The benchmark index provisionally fell 0.29 percent after earlier rising to as high as 21,039.42, its highest since November 2010. The broader NSE index lost 0.23 percent after gaining as much as 1.2 percent intraday.

Among other blue chip companies, Reliance Industries fell 1.5 percent after gaining as much as 1.6 percent earlier in the day. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)