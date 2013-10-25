BUZZ-India's Vedanta, Cairn India rise on completion of buyout process
** Cairn India Ltd rises as much as 2.9 pct to highest since Oct 2, 2014
MUMBAI Oct 25 Indian shares fell on Friday, snapping a three-week winning streak as blue chip shares such as Sun Pharmaceutical were hit by profit-taking after marking their highest level since November 2010 earlier in the week.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd provisionally fell 1.7 percent, while Hindustan Unilever Ltd lost 2.6 percent a day ahead of its July-September earnings results.
The benchmark index provisionally fell 0.34 percent, falling for a fourth consecutive session after hitting a string of near-three year highs this week.
The broader NSE index lost 0.32 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
