MUMBAI Oct 28 Indian shares fell on Monday for a fifth consecutive session to mark their lowest close in nearly 1-1/2 weeks, as lenders and other interest rate-sensitive shares declined ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review on Tuesday.

State Bank of India Ltd provisionally fell 2.7 percent, while DLF Ltd ended 3.6 percent lower.

The benchmark index provisionally fell 0.5 percent, falling for a fifth straight session after hitting a string of near-three year highs last week.

The broader NSE index lost 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)