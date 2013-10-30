MUMBAI Oct 30 India's benchmark BSE index rose
on Wednesday to mark a record close as telecom firms such as
Bharti Airtel surged on better-than-expected operating
performance, while continued strong foreign flows also boosted
sentiment.
Bharti Airtel Ltd provisionally surged 5.3 percent
while Tata Communications Ltd jumped 10.1 percent.
Foreign investors continued to buy local shares, remaining
net buyers for a 18th consecutive session on Tuesday. Exchange
data showed a net purchase of 11.03 billion rupees ($179.67
million) on Tuesday, bringing the total to nearly 150 billion
rupees during the period.
The benchmark index provisionally rose 0.44 percent
to end at 21,021.90, a record closing high and not far from an
all-time high of 21,206.77 hit on Jan. 10, 2008.
The broader NSE index ended up 0.5 percent, marking
its second consecutive day of gains.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)