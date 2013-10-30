MUMBAI Oct 30 India's benchmark BSE index rose on Wednesday to mark a record close as telecom firms such as Bharti Airtel surged on better-than-expected operating performance, while continued strong foreign flows also boosted sentiment.

Bharti Airtel Ltd provisionally surged 5.3 percent while Tata Communications Ltd jumped 10.1 percent.

Foreign investors continued to buy local shares, remaining net buyers for a 18th consecutive session on Tuesday. Exchange data showed a net purchase of 11.03 billion rupees ($179.67 million) on Tuesday, bringing the total to nearly 150 billion rupees during the period.

The benchmark index provisionally rose 0.44 percent to end at 21,021.90, a record closing high and not far from an all-time high of 21,206.77 hit on Jan. 10, 2008.

The broader NSE index ended up 0.5 percent, marking its second consecutive day of gains. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)