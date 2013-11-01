MUMBAI Nov 1 India's benchmark index surged to an all-time high on Friday as blue-chips rallied on the back of strong foreign buying, marking a remarkable turnaround from two months earlier when the rupee fell to record lows and threatened a crisis of confidence.

The BSE index, also known as Sensex, has been propelled by around $3.5 billion worth of foreign inflows since the Federal Reserve unexpectedly delayed tapering of its monetary stimulus at a meeting on Sept. 18.

The benchmark index provisionally ended 0.07 percent higher after earlier rising as high as 21,293.88 points, a 0.6 percent gain for the day, and surpassing the previous high of 21,206.77 hit on Jan. 10, 2008.

The broader NSE index ended up 0.13 percent, marking its fourth consecutive day of gains. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)