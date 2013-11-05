MUMBAI Nov 5 India's main share index fell more
than 1 percent on Tuesday, retreating from a record high in the
previous session, led by falls in defensives such as ITC, as
well as profit-taking in recent outperformers such as Dr.
Reddy's Laboratories which marked its all-time high last week.
The benchmark index provisionally ended down 1.35 percent,
snapping five sessions of gains and retreating from a record
high of 21,321.53 hit in a special trading session on Sunday.
Markets were closed on Monday for a local festival.
The broader NSE index provisionally ended down 1.14
percent.
Shares in ITC fell 3.5 percent, while Dr. Reddy's
Laboratories dropped 3.03 percent.
