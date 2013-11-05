MUMBAI Nov 5 India's main share index fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday, retreating from a record high in the previous session, led by falls in defensives such as ITC, as well as profit-taking in recent outperformers such as Dr. Reddy's Laboratories which marked its all-time high last week.

The benchmark index provisionally ended down 1.35 percent, snapping five sessions of gains and retreating from a record high of 21,321.53 hit in a special trading session on Sunday. Markets were closed on Monday for a local festival.

The broader NSE index provisionally ended down 1.14 percent.

Shares in ITC fell 3.5 percent, while Dr. Reddy's Laboratories dropped 3.03 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)