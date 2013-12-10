MUMBAI Dec 10 Indian shares retreated on Tuesday from record highs hit in the previous session as a rally sparked by the strong showing by the key opposition party in state elections faded, with investors booking profits in blue chips such as ICICI Bank.

Shares that rallied on Monday turned into leading decliners on Tuesday. ICICI Bank fell 3.6 percent, while Larsen and Toubro Ltd lost 4.1 percent.

In addition shares of electricity utilities dropped after the power regulator tightened certain rules for tariffs and operations for the sector in its draft 2014-19 guidelines. NTPC Ltd slumped 11.4 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.36 percent, retreating from its record high of 21,483.74. The broader NSE index ended lower 0.49 percent, retreating from an all-time high of 6,415.25 hit on Monday. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)