MUMBAI Dec 11 Indian shares fell on Wednesday, continuing to retreat from record highs hit at the start of the week, as investors booked profits in blue chips such as Tata Motors ahead of key inflation data.

Tata Motors Ltd provisionally fell 3.4 percent, while State Bank of India Ltd ended 2.1 percent lower.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.19 percent, while the broader NSE index ended lower 0.39 percent. Both indexes hit their respective record highs on Monday. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)