MUMBAI Dec 12 Indian shares fell more than 1 percent on Thursday to mark a third consecutive day of declines since hitting a record high at the start of the week as Tata Motors slumped after saying its unit Jaguar Land Rover would increase capital spending.

Meanwhile, interest-rate sensitive stocks fell due to caution ahead of retail inflation, due later in the day.

Tata Motors Ltd provisionally fell 4.7 percent. Among banks, ICICI Bank Ltd fell 2.1 percent while State Bank of India Ltd lost 0.9 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 1.22 percent, while the broader NSE index fell 1.16 percent, marking their biggest single-day fall since Nov. 21. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)