US STOCKS-Wall St flat as investors parse bank earnings
* Indexes up: Dow 0.03 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.31 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
MUMBAI Dec 16 Indian shares fell for a fifth consecutive session on Monday as investors pared positions in blue-chip stocks such as Reliance Industries ahead of the Reserve Bank of India and the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meetings later this week.
Reliance Industries Ltd provisionally fell 2.3 percent, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd ended down 2.5 percent.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.24 percent and the broader NSE index ended down 0.2 percent, marking their lowest close since Nov. 28. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
