BRIEF-Rajesh Exports gets new export order worth 8.87 bln rupees
* Says order procured from global importer from UAE Source text - (http://bit.ly/2o9OFCc) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Dec 17 Indian shares fell for a sixth consecutive session on Tuesday as rate sensitive stocks such as HDFC Bank continued to tumble a day before the Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to raise interest rates at its policy review.
HDFC Bank Ltd provisionally slumped 3.7 percent while State Bank of India Ltd fell 1 percent.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.24 percent, while the broader NSE index ended lower 0.25 percent, marking their lowest close since Nov. 28. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Says order procured from global importer from UAE Source text - (http://bit.ly/2o9OFCc) Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, March 29 Hong Kong stocks pared early gains to end slightly higher on Wednesday, as weakness in property shares offset buying in shipping firms and index heavyweight Tencent.
March 29 IL&FS Engineering and Construction Co Ltd: