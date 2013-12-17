MUMBAI Dec 17 Indian shares fell for a sixth consecutive session on Tuesday as rate sensitive stocks such as HDFC Bank continued to tumble a day before the Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to raise interest rates at its policy review.

HDFC Bank Ltd provisionally slumped 3.7 percent while State Bank of India Ltd fell 1 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.24 percent, while the broader NSE index ended lower 0.25 percent, marking their lowest close since Nov. 28. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)