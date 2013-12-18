MUMBAI Dec 18 Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday to snap their six-day losing streak, led by gains in rate-sensitive stocks such as DLF after the central bank surprised investors by keeping rates on hold despite talking tough on inflation.

Real estate developer DLF Ltd provisionally rose 5.6 percent, while state-owned banks such as Punjab National Bank Ltd rose 4.7 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally gained 1.32 percent and the broader NSE index ended higher 1.46 percent, marking their biggest single-day gain since Dec. 9 when indexes surged to record highs after the main opposition party won the state polls. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)