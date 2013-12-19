MUMBAI Dec 19 Indian shares fell on Thursday, marking their seventh losing session out of eight as blue chips such as ICICI Bank fell after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced the start of its tapering, raising concerns about foreign investor sales.

ICICI Bank Ltd provisionally fell 3 percent, while Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd ended down 2.5 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.72 percent and the broader NSE index ended lower 0.76 percent, reversing most gains made on Wednesday after India's central bank unexpectedly kept interest rate on hold. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)