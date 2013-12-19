MUMBAI Dec 19 Indian shares fell on Thursday,
marking their seventh losing session out of eight as blue chips
such as ICICI Bank fell after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced
the start of its tapering, raising concerns about foreign
investor sales.
ICICI Bank Ltd provisionally fell 3 percent, while
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd ended down
2.5 percent.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.72
percent and the broader NSE index ended lower 0.76
percent, reversing most gains made on Wednesday after India's
central bank unexpectedly kept interest rate on hold.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)