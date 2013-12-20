MUMBAI Dec 20 Indian shares provisionally surged nearly 2 percent on Friday to mark their biggest single-day gain in nearly a month as Reliance Industries jumped after the government allowed it to charge higher prices for gas from April.

Reliance Industries Ltd surged 4.8 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 1.91 percent and the broader NSE index gained 1.74 percent, marking their biggest single-day gain since Nov. 25.

Also, IT companies such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose 2.2 percent after global rival Accenture Plc said it expects consulting business to pick up. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)