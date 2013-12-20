MUMBAI Dec 20 Indian shares provisionally
surged nearly 2 percent on Friday to mark their biggest
single-day gain in nearly a month as Reliance Industries jumped
after the government allowed it to charge higher prices for gas
from April.
Reliance Industries Ltd surged 4.8 percent.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 1.91
percent and the broader NSE index gained 1.74 percent,
marking their biggest single-day gain since Nov. 25.
Also, IT companies such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
rose 2.2 percent after global rival Accenture Plc
said it expects consulting business to pick up.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)