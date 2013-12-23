MUMBAI Dec 23 Indian shares edged higher on Monday as blue chips gained on continued foreign inflows despite last week's decision by the Federal Reserve to start reducing its bond purchases, although a fall in Infosys capped broader gains.

Shares in Infosys Ltd provisionally fell 2.5 percent after the head of some key business units, V. Balakrishnan, offered to resign, marking the latest departure from a top executive since co-founder Narayana Murthy returned as executive chairman.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.1 percent higher and the broader NSE index gained 0.16 percent.

Blue chips such as ITC Ltd gained, supported by continued foreign inflows, while real estate developers like DLF Ltd closed higher on value-buying. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)