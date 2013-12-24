MUMBAI Dec 24 Indian shares closed lower on Tuesday, weighed down by volatility ahead of derivatives expiry later this week, while Sesa Sterlite dropped after the federal police started a probe into possible irregularities in the purchase of a unit.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed down 0.34 percent and the broader NSE index fell 0.27 percent.

Shares of Sesa Sterlite Ltd, controlled by billionaire Anil Agarwal, closed down 2.28 percent after India's top investigating agency said it started a probe into possible irregularities in its stake buy in Hindustan Zinc Ltd back in 2006.

Infosys Ltd, which fell 2.3 percent on Monday after another top executive resigned, closed up 0.56 percent on bargain-buying. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)