MUMBAI Dec 24 Indian shares closed lower on
Tuesday, weighed down by volatility ahead of derivatives expiry
later this week, while Sesa Sterlite dropped after the federal
police started a probe into possible irregularities in the
purchase of a unit.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed down
0.34 percent and the broader NSE index fell 0.27
percent.
Shares of Sesa Sterlite Ltd, controlled by
billionaire Anil Agarwal, closed down 2.28 percent after India's
top investigating agency said it started a probe into possible
irregularities in its stake buy in Hindustan Zinc Ltd
back in 2006.
Infosys Ltd, which fell 2.3 percent on Monday
after another top executive resigned, closed up 0.56 percent on
bargain-buying.
