* BSE index closes down 0.32 pct; NSE index falls 0.26 pct
* Sesa Sterlite falls after federal police begins probe
* Profit-booking ahead of derivatives expiry weighs on blue
chips
By Himank Sharma
MUMBAI, Dec 24 Indian shares fell on Tuesday
after two sessions of gains as investors booked profits in
recent outperformers such as ONGC and Tata Motors ahead of
derivatives expiry later this week.
The expiry of derivatives on Thursday typically sparks
volatile trading. This month will also mark the end of the
quarter and the calendar year. Markets are closed on Wednesday
for the Christmas holiday.
Still, broader sentiment remains underpinned by strong
buying by foreign institutional investors even after the Federal
Reserve last week announced the start of a reduction in bond
purchases.
FIIs bought 1.35 billion rupees ($21.8 million) of Indian
shares on Monday, according to exchange and regulatory data,
bringing their total over the three sessions since the Fed
decision to $514.2 million, as global markets have extended
gains.
"FIIs are the dominant players and going into the holiday
season volumes are likely to remain thin, so we don't expect too
much of a movement in the next few days," said Aneesh
Srivastava, chief investment officer of IDBI Federal Life
Insurance Co Ltd.
"Going into the New Year there would be increased
volatility, but our expectation is for interest rate to turn
around, which would be a net positive."
The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.32 percent at
21,032.71, after gaining 1.9 percent in the previous two
sessions. The broader NSE index fell 0.26 percent to
6,268.40.
Some recent outperforming blue chips fell, with Tata Motors
Ltd down 0.8 percent after gaining 2.4 percent over
the previous four sessions.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) fell 1.1 percent
after rallying 5.5 percent over the previous four sessions.
Shares of Sesa Sterlite Ltd, controlled by
billionaire Anil Agarwal, closed down 2.28 percent after India's
top investigating agency said it started a probe into possible
irregularities in its stake buy in Hindustan Zinc Ltd
back in 2006.
Hindustan Zinc, in which Agarwal's Vedanta Resources PLC
has a 64.9 percent stake, closed lower 2.15 percent.
However, among gainers, Infosys Ltd, which fell
2.3 percent on Monday after a top executive resigned, closed
higher 0.52 percent on bargain-buying.
Shares in Apollo Tyres Ltd ended up 7.9 percent
after rising to their highest since September 2012 as investors
bet the Indian company will drop its $2.5 billion deal to buy
U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber Co.
For additional stocks on the move double click
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Dollar edges higher on strong U.S. economy outlook
* Brent steadies above $111 on South Sudan conflict
* Equities buoyed by Nikkei high, dollar edges up
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA
(Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)