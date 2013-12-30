BRIEF-Essar Oil says FY refinery throughput grew by almost 10%
* Says FY refinery throughput grew by almost 10% to 20.95 million tonnes, compared to 19.10 million tonnes in previous fiscal
MUMBAI Dec 30 Indian shares fell on Monday as investors booked profit in IT bellwethers including Infosys in the penultimate trading session of the year, while cement makers closed lower on concerns about subdued construction activity.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.3 percent lower while the NSE index fell 0.35 percent.
Software services exporters, which have rallied this year, fell with Infosys Ltd ending 1.67 percent lower and Tata Consultancy Services falling 0.08 percent.
Cement stocks including ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements Ltd fell on concerns about declining prices. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)
April 7 The Indian rupee hit a more than 1-1/2 year high on Friday after the central bank held its policy rate and expressed concerns about inflation, raising expectations it would no longer cut rates this year, while bonds fell and shares edged lower.