MUMBAI Dec 30 Indian shares fell on Monday as investors booked profit in IT bellwethers including Infosys in the penultimate trading session of the year, while cement makers closed lower on concerns about subdued construction activity.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.3 percent lower while the NSE index fell 0.35 percent.

Software services exporters, which have rallied this year, fell with Infosys Ltd ending 1.67 percent lower and Tata Consultancy Services falling 0.08 percent.

Cement stocks including ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements Ltd fell on concerns about declining prices. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)