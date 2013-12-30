* BSE index closes 0.24 pct lower, NSE falls 0.36 pct
* IT stocks down on profit booking
* Cement makers slide on declining prices
* Railroad infra companies jump on FDI hopes
By Himank Sharma
MUMBAI, Dec 30 Indian shares fell on Monday,
retreating from a three-week closing high in the previous
session, as investors booked profits in IT bellwethers including
Infosys, while cement makers declined on concerns about subdued
construction activity.
With only one more session left in the year, Indian stocks
are set to post their second successive annual gain, as strong
foreign buying this year offset tepid demand from domestic
investors and sustained redemptions from mutual funds.
Foreign institutional investors have been buyers for seven
consecutive sessions, regulatory and exchange data shows, taking
their total investment in Indian equities to $20.1 billion so
far this year.
The benchmark BSE index is up 8.4 percent this
year, having hit a record high on Dec. 9, compared with a 25.7
percent gain last year.
"Markets are likely to remain flattish, although some
activity is expected due to NAV adjustments (by funds), but
broadly markets are not likely to show any major fireworks,"
Sudip Bandyopadhyay, chief executive of Destimoney Securities
Pvt Ltd said.
The BSE index fell 0.24 percent to end at 21,143.01, after
hitting a three-week closing high on Friday.
The broader NSE index fell 0.36 percent to close at
6,291.10.
Investors booked profits in India's software services
companies, with Infosys Ltd falling 1.66 percent to
3,502.35 rupees, after hitting a record high of 3,575 rupees.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell 0.21 percent.
Software exporters have rallied this year aided by a weak
rupee coupled with strong recovery in their core U.S.
market.
The NSE IT index is up 56.9 percent for the year.
Cement stocks including ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements
Ltd also closed lower on concerns about declining
cement prices.
ICICI Securities estimates average prices for cement settled
at 289 rupees per bag this month from 304 rupees last month,
according to a report from its retail unit ICICI direct.com.
Property developers and infrastructure companies tracked the
fall in cement stocks, with DLF Ltd sliding 3.18
percent, while Larsen & Toubro Ltd ending 1.29 percent
lower.
Among gainers, India's wagon and railroad infrastructure
builders rose after Business Standard newspaper reported the
government could allow foreign direct investment in the
country's railway sector, citing an unnamed senior government
official.
Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd jumped 19.94
percent, Titagarh Wagons Ltd closed 9.98 percent
higher, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd rose 12.5
higher and Hind Rectifiers Ltd ended up 12.23 percent.
Trent Ltd rose 1.99 percent on anticipations ahead
of government approval on Tesco Plc's proposal to
invest $110 million to set up supermarkets in the country.
Sesa Sterlite Ltd ended 0.72 percent higher after
the miner said a committee appointed by the country's top court
had allowed it to resume mining activities in the southern
Indian state of Karnataka.
For additional stocks on the move double click
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Yen falls against on stimulus expectations
* Brent steadies on unrest in South Sudan, Libya
* World Shares ending bumper year
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General Asia Macro data
(Editing by Anand Basu)