* BSE index closes 0.24 pct lower, NSE falls 0.36 pct * IT stocks down on profit booking * Cement makers slide on declining prices * Railroad infra companies jump on FDI hopes By Himank Sharma MUMBAI, Dec 30 Indian shares fell on Monday, retreating from a three-week closing high in the previous session, as investors booked profits in IT bellwethers including Infosys, while cement makers declined on concerns about subdued construction activity. With only one more session left in the year, Indian stocks are set to post their second successive annual gain, as strong foreign buying this year offset tepid demand from domestic investors and sustained redemptions from mutual funds. Foreign institutional investors have been buyers for seven consecutive sessions, regulatory and exchange data shows, taking their total investment in Indian equities to $20.1 billion so far this year. The benchmark BSE index is up 8.4 percent this year, having hit a record high on Dec. 9, compared with a 25.7 percent gain last year. "Markets are likely to remain flattish, although some activity is expected due to NAV adjustments (by funds), but broadly markets are not likely to show any major fireworks," Sudip Bandyopadhyay, chief executive of Destimoney Securities Pvt Ltd said. The BSE index fell 0.24 percent to end at 21,143.01, after hitting a three-week closing high on Friday. The broader NSE index fell 0.36 percent to close at 6,291.10. Investors booked profits in India's software services companies, with Infosys Ltd falling 1.66 percent to 3,502.35 rupees, after hitting a record high of 3,575 rupees. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell 0.21 percent. Software exporters have rallied this year aided by a weak rupee coupled with strong recovery in their core U.S. market. The NSE IT index is up 56.9 percent for the year. Cement stocks including ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements Ltd also closed lower on concerns about declining cement prices. ICICI Securities estimates average prices for cement settled at 289 rupees per bag this month from 304 rupees last month, according to a report from its retail unit ICICI direct.com. Property developers and infrastructure companies tracked the fall in cement stocks, with DLF Ltd sliding 3.18 percent, while Larsen & Toubro Ltd ending 1.29 percent lower. Among gainers, India's wagon and railroad infrastructure builders rose after Business Standard newspaper reported the government could allow foreign direct investment in the country's railway sector, citing an unnamed senior government official. Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd jumped 19.94 percent, Titagarh Wagons Ltd closed 9.98 percent higher, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd rose 12.5 higher and Hind Rectifiers Ltd ended up 12.23 percent. Trent Ltd rose 1.99 percent on anticipations ahead of government approval on Tesco Plc's proposal to invest $110 million to set up supermarkets in the country. Sesa Sterlite Ltd ended 0.72 percent higher after the miner said a committee appointed by the country's top court had allowed it to resume mining activities in the southern Indian state of Karnataka. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Yen falls against on stimulus expectations * Brent steadies on unrest in South Sudan, Libya * World Shares ending bumper year * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data (Editing by Anand Basu)