BRIEF-Singapore Exchange and Tullett Prebon launch LNG spot index for Dubai, Kuwait and India region
Sgx And Tullett Prebon Launch Lng Spot Index For Dubai, Kuwait And India Region
MUMBAI Dec 31 Indian shares edged higher on Tuesday, sending the benchmark BSE index to a provisional 9 percent yearly gain as sustained foreign investor flows offset widespread concerns about a domestic economy suffering from low growth but high inflation.
The BSE index provisionally rose 0.13 percent on the day, marking a 9 gain for the year.
The NSE index ended up 0.19 percent, gaining 6.74 percent for the year.
Blue chips gained on Tuesday, with Reliance Industries Ltd closing up 0.78 percent, Tata Motors Ltd ending 0.45 percent higher and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gaining 0.84 percent.
Shares of India's Apollo Tyres Ltd surged 5.43 percent after a deal to acquire U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber Co fell through late last night. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)
Shell India unit head says aims to double Hazira LNG plant capacity to 10 mln t/ year
March 31 India's broader NSE index ended steady on Friday as investors booked profits, but posted its third consecutive monthly gain as well as the best quarter in almost three years.