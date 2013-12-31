MUMBAI Dec 31 Indian shares edged higher on Tuesday, sending the benchmark BSE index to a provisional 9 percent yearly gain as sustained foreign investor flows offset widespread concerns about a domestic economy suffering from low growth but high inflation.

The BSE index provisionally rose 0.13 percent on the day, marking a 9 gain for the year.

The NSE index ended up 0.19 percent, gaining 6.74 percent for the year.

Blue chips gained on Tuesday, with Reliance Industries Ltd closing up 0.78 percent, Tata Motors Ltd ending 0.45 percent higher and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gaining 0.84 percent.

Shares of India's Apollo Tyres Ltd surged 5.43 percent after a deal to acquire U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber Co fell through late last night. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)