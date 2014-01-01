BRIEF-Rallis India March-qtr profit falls about 10 pct
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 344.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 3.80 billion rupees
MUMBAI Jan 1 Indian shares ended lower amid thin volumes in a range bound session on Wednesday as software stocks including Tata Consultancy Services fell on profit-taking.
National Stock Exchange's IT index, which rose to its record high earlier this week, provisionally fell 0.6 percent.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd provisionally fell 0.8 percent, Wipro Ltd lost 1.3 percent, while Infosys Ltd ended 0.6 percent lower.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.1 percent, while the NSE index ended 0.04 percent lower. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)
* S H Kelkar and Company - acquisition of Fragrance Encapsulation Technology from Tanishka Fragrance Encapsulation Technologies LLP.