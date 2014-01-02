MUMBAI Jan 2 Indian shares fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, posting their biggest single-day percentage fall in nearly 1-1/2 months as profit-booking hit blue chips such as ICICI Bank for a second consecutive day.

ICICI Bank Ltd provisionally fell 2.2 percent after earlier rising as much as 1.8 percent, while IDFC Ltd slumped 4.8 percent erasing earlier gains of 1.5 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 1.31 percent after earlier gaining as much as 0.9 percent, while the NSE index ended 1.28 percent lower, marking their biggest single-day fall since Nov. 21. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)