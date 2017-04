MUMBAI Jan 3 Indian shares fell on Friday to mark their biggest weekly fall in eight weeks as profit-booking hit blue-chips such as Reliance Industries for a third consecutive day, extending the weak start to 2014.

Reliance Industries Ltd provisionally fell 1.12 percent, while Larsen and Toubro Ltd ended 2.1 percent lower.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.03 percent, while the NSE index ended 0.16 percent lower, marking their biggest weekly fall since the week ended Nov. 8. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)