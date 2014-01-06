MUMBAI Jan 6 Indian shares fell on Monday for a fourth consecutive session, as a weak start to the year continues as investors trim positions in blue-chips such as ICICI Bank on risk aversion ahead of quarterly earnings results.

ICICI Bank Ltd provisionally fell 2.2 percent, while Reliance Industries Ltd ended 1.1 percent lower.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.28 percent, wiping out gains of about 1.8 percent made in December, while the NSE index ended 0.32 percent lower. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)