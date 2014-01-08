MUMBAI Jan 8 Indian shares rose on Wednesday to mark their first daily gain this year, snapping a five-session losing run, as exporters such as Tata Consultancy services rose on earnings optimism while Coal India surged on plans for an interim dividend.

Export-driven Tata Consultancy Services Ltd provisionally rose 1.1 percent, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd ended 1 percent higher.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 0.16 percent and the NSE index closed 0.17 percent higher to end their weakest start to a year since 2011.

Coal India Ltd shares ended 4.9 percent higher. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)