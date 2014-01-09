MUMBAI Jan 9 Indian shares fell slightly on Thursday, recording their sixth decline in seven sessions so far this year, as blue chips such as Larsen & Toubro fell on anxiety ahead of the quarterly earnings season and inflation data.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd provisionally fell 2.6 percent, while Axis Bank Ltd ended 2.2 percent lower.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.02 percent and the NSE index closed 0.1 percent lower. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)